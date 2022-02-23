POUGHKEEPSIE — The Hobart College basketball team has won six out of their last eight games to end the regular season. One of those wins was against Vassar College, who the Statesmen matched up against in the first round of the Liberty League Tournament on Tuesday night.
After splitting the season series with the Brewers, the Statesmen fell in a heartbreaker at the buzzer, 71-69.
Down 12 points with six minutes remaining, Hobart clawed their way back into the game and outscored Vassar 27-12 to take the lead, 69-68 with 1.9 seconds to go in the game. Carter Meshanic converted the jumper to put Hobart ahead with his 21st point of the game. Carter, one of three Meshanic siblings on the team, was the game’s leading scorer and came off the bench. Carter shots a staggering 71.4% from the field and added five rebounds and two assists to his statline.
With 1.9 seconds to go, Vassar’s improbable lob from just inside half-court found its way to the bottom, sending the Hobart bench to the floor and ending their season. All in all, the Statesmen ended 12-14 overall and 9-9 in Liberty League play after a strong finish to their season.