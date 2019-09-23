AMHERST, MA. — Hobart tennis began their fall season for the 2019-2020 school year in Massachusetts against Amherst and Colby-Sawyer.
Only one Statesman prevailed against Amherst as Hobart lost 8-1. Freshman Kaan Ayman was the only singles player to win his game as he defeated Kevin Ma 6-1, 4-6, 10-7 at the no. 2 singles position.
In the second match against Colby-Sawayer, Hobart swept the Chargers 9-0 for their first win of the fall season.
The All-Academic and All-American duo of Walker Anderson and Alan Dubrovsky defeated Cam Lynch and Matt Burke 8-1 in the No. 1 doubles spot. Out of all eight singles matches, Hobart only dropped one set.
Next week the Statesmen will host the ITA Northeast Regional Championships for their last tournament of the fall season before they hang up the racquets until February.
William Smith Tennis
Following two days of competition, the Herons completed the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Northeast Regional Championships.
The tournament that started with 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams has been narrowed down to four singles players and two doubles teams.
William Smith had four players in the singles draw. Sophomore Maggie Bonomo won three consolation matches on Sunday, defeating Vassar’s Melina Stavropoulos 6-4 in her last match of the day. Senior Leland Barclay competed in two consolation matches.
William Smith tennis will not be in action again until 2020.
Hobart 5th out of 10
NEW HARTFORD — Hobart College golf team finished fifth out of 10 teams at the Utica College Invitational this weekend at the par 71 Yahnundasis Golf Club.
Will Harrison led the Statesmen with a fifth place overall finish with a two-day score of 153, including a first round score of 75 on day one. The other four Statesmen golfers all finished with scores in the 80s and were in sixth place after 18 holes.
On day two, senior Andrew Nickerson shaved five strokes off his first round score and finished with a second-round of 77, helping Hobart to finish fifth in the tournament.