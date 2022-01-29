GENEVA — The Hobart basketball team led visiting Ithaca College for nearly 28 minutes, but the Bombers rallied in the final 10 minutes to escape Bristol Gym with a 73-65 Liberty League victory.
The Statesmen led by as many as 11 midway through the first half and enjoyed a 32-27 halftime lead. At the midpoint of the second half, Hobart was still clinging to a 47-46 lead, but turnovers and second chance opportunities proved to be the home team’s undoing.
St. John Fisher 102, Keuka 86
KEUKA PARK — The Keuka men’s basketball team lost an Empire 8 Conference game to St. John Fisher on Friday night. Devin Milton led the Wolves (0-12, 0-4) with 22 points. Newark grad Mason VanDeMortel added a team-high eight rebounds to his nine points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Ithaca 75, William Smith 55
GENEVA — Olivia Parisi scored a game-high 19 points, grabbed a game-high eight rebounds and dished out three assists for William Smith College, but a balanced and deep Ithaca College squad left Bristol Gym with a 75-55 Liberty League women’s basketball win this evening.
St. John Fisher 61, Keuka 36
KEUKA PARK — The Keuka College women’s basketball team lost on Friday to No. 23-ranked St. John Fisher in an Empire 8 Conference game at the JMW Recreation and Athletics Center.
Keuka College (1-14, 0-4) was led by Jenna LaMere and Lauren Hill with eight points apiece.