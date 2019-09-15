MORRISVILLE — For the first time in his young head coaching career at Hobart, Kevin DeWall is off to a 2-0 start after downing Morrisville State by a score of 38-24 Saturday.
The Morrisville Mustangs got on the board first as quarterback Toure Hall capped off a 10-play, 75-yard drive with a six-yard touchdown run. The Statesmen would respond with a 30-yard field goal from junior kicker Kyle Hackett.
Hobart continued to carry the momentum as senior quarterback Ryan Hofmann connected with junior wide receiver Mike Giacobbe from 28 yards out to put the visitors up by a score 10-7 after the first quarter of play.
The second quarter proved to be very back and forth as Morrisville went up by four in the early stages when running back Mike Cirasuolo pounded the rock in from three yards out. Hofmann and the rest of the Hobart offense showed signs of resiliency as he found senior tight end AJ Perlino from five yards out. Hofmann capped off the day by going 11-for-23 in the air with 140 yards and three touchdowns.
The home team claimed a 21-17 halftime advantage thanks to Hall’s 68-yard touchdown pass to Bill Flatow. Hobart opened up the second half as Perlino scored his second touchdown of the game from six yards out. Morrisville tied the game back up as Desmond Akpanok split the uprights from 33 yards out.
Hobart capped off the game with two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to ensure their victory. Shahkyle Matthews scored from 25 yards, while Rayshawn Boswell scored from 16 yards out. Boswell finished the game with 55 yards on eight carries, while senior Brian Haeffner chipped in with 80 yards on 16 carries.
Senior inside linebacker Josh Walker led the defensive charge with 11 tackles.
The Statesmen will look to go to 3-0 as they host Rowan this Saturday at David J. Urick Stadium at Boswell Field. Kickoff is set for noon.
In other local college action:
Hobart 3, SUNY Geneseo 0
GENEVA — Hobart soccer has turned heads so far this season.
Hobart (5-1-0) defeated SUNY Geneseo (4-1-0) 3-0 at home Saturday. With the win, Hobart head coach Shawn Griffin secured his 300th career victory.
The Knights and Statesmen battled to a draw in the first half as Statesman keeper Brian Salazar turned away four shots on goal. Hobart only had two shots on goal in the first half.
The second half saw an offensive explosion from the Statesmen. In the 62nd minute, junior August Martini rifled a penalty shot into the upper left of the goal giving Hobart a 1-0 lead.
Less than 15 minutes later, first-year Amad Miller scored his first collegiate goal and doubled the Statesmen’s lead from a crossing assist from senior Kyle Patrick.
Liam Born then sealed the victory for Hobart in the 80th minute off an assist from Matty Habersaat, which was his first collegiate point.
All in all, Hobart’s furious second half resulted in the Statesmen having a 15-12 shot advantage and registering six more shots on goal than the Knights.
The Statesmen will face another tough test on Tuesday when they take on No. 11 Cortland at 4 p.m. on Cozzens Field.
SUNY Cobleskill 2,
Keuka 1
COBLESKILL — The Keuka men’s soccer team continues to struggle in 2019.
Entering Saturday’s match against SUNY Cobleskill (3-2-1, 1-0), Keuka (0-4, 0-1) had been outscored 2-12 in four games.
Despite another tough loss, there were some positives for the Wolves. Keuka came out firing and scored the first goal of the game in the 14th minute off a corner set piece.
Abdikarim Maalo curled a cross from the corner to the far post and Syracuse-native Claude Tuirshimire was there to head it in for his first goal and point of the year.
The Wolves kept the Fighting Tigers to five shots in the first half, but in the second, Keuka let their foot off the gas and Cobleskill registered 12 shots in the second half.
The tying goal came from Emile Vwaza assisted by Gregoire Diedhiou. Vwaza took his shot from 20 yards out and was perfectly accurate to get it past Keuka goalkeeper Stephen Cowulich.
Exactly three and a half minutes later, Vwaza scored again off a free kick from even further out than his first goal.
Following Vwaza’s second goal, Keuka was unable to put another ball past Fighting Tigers goalkeeper Rashawn Best, who had seven saves in the win. Cowulich registered nine saves in the loss.
William Smith 2,
SUNY Geneseo 1
GENESEO — While Hobart took care of business at home against SUNY Geneseo, William Smith (4-0) traveled to Geneseo (4-2) Saturday and took care of business there for their fourth win of the year.
Despite allowing their first goal of the year, the No. 2 Herons matched their season high for shots on goal with 12 and registered 10 shots in the first half.
The Knights stood strong in the first half and did everything to not let William Smith score, including clearing a ball off the goal line.
The Herons had to wait until the second half to strike first. Junior Sheila McQullen scored her first goal of the season by one-timing a cross from classmate Amanda Adams into the upper right corner.
Just 77 seconds later, Merilyn Hinrichs scored what would be the game-winning goal off a pass from Seneca Blakely-Armitage for her second goal of the season.
The 2-0 deficit did not deter the Knights, who scored in the 78th minute to cut the score in half off a goal from Domenica Piccoli. William Smith was able to stand strong for the remainder of the game and secure the win.
Amanda Kesler started in goal for the Herons and made two saves in 90 minutes. The Herons will face more quality competition next week when they take on No. 16 Misericordia University at 4 p.m. Wednesday on Cozzens Field.
Keuka 6,
SUNY Cobleskill 0
COBLESKILL — While the Keuka men’s soccer team faltered against the Fighting Tigers, the women’s soccer team crushed SUNY Cobleskill for their first win of the season.
The Wolves came out Saturday with one goal in mind: Win.
Across the entire game, they registered a staggering 31 shots, 23 of which were on goal. Keuka only allowed the Fighting Tigers to get four shots on goal.
The Wolves scored three goals in each half and it was a complete team effort with six different players scoring a goal. Five of the goals came off of assists and each assist was by a different player, meaning 11 players registered a point in the win.
Keuka is now 1-3, 1-0 on the season and full of confidence heading into their next game vs. SUNY Poly at 2 p.m. next Saturday.
William Smith 3,
Manhattanville 0
GENEVA — The William Smith field hockey squad (1-3) picked up its first win of the season in the 2019 William Smith Classic against Manhattanville (4-2) on Saturday.
After losing three straight to begin the season, the Herons put up an offensive explosion with 17 shots and four penalty corners.
Anna Rider registered the first goal for the home team 25 minutes into the contest. Senior Kelsey Pierce fired a shot on goal and Rider smacked home the rebound into the right corner of the goal.
The Herons clearly had an aggressive mindset entering the game and led 9-3 in shots at the half. With 10 minutes left in the half, junior Sophie Craig gave the Herons a 2-0 cushion. Manhattanville cut the lead in half with a goal from Arnise King that started at the top of the arc.
First-year Mackenzie Wodka sealed the win and scored her first collegiate goal to make it a 3-1 game and give the Herons their much-needed first win of the season.
Keuka 4, Sage 3
ALBANY — Like the Herons, Keuka field hockey (1-6) also entered Saturday’s contest against Sage (1-4) looking for their first win of 2019.
Keuka’s offense was scorching hot, registering 17 shots across the four quarters.
Sage opened the scoring first but Keuka responded with three straight goals by last week’s NEAC Player of the Week Nicole Wilson, Alyssa Muszak and Vanessa Wilkins. Sage’s Micalli Johnston scored her second goal of the game before the half to cut the deficit to one goal.
The Wolves came out in the third quarter and responded immediately thanks to Alysa Maddaleno, who scored off a penalty corner from the left side.
Sage’s Johnston had a great day and scored her third goal of the game for a hat trick to pull them back to within one.
Despite the one-goal deficit, Keuka managed to keep Sage at bay for the remainder of the match. Kassidy Valentine played all 60 minutes and turned away five shots for the Wolves.