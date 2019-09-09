ALFRED — In the second race of the season for both Hobart and William Smith cross country, the Statesmen and the Herons showed their young cores are more than capable of leading their programs into the future.
Both teams placed first in the Alfred Invitational over the weekend.
William Smith had perhaps their best day in recent memory with a perfect score to win the Invitational. The first seven runners to cross the finish line all wore green and white, led by last week’s Liberty League Performer of the Week, Riley Poisson.
With the win, Poisson has won her last two races and has never placed second among the Herons.
She finished the 6-kilometer race with a time of 24:27.19 — two minutes faster than classmates Ruby Auman and Mikayla Gullace, who finished second and third.
Although Poisson continues to lead the Herons, the freshmen class has already stepped up.
First-year runners Gillian Parett (27:10.73), Abagail Palin (27:14.84) and Dorothy Walker (27:20.44) all finished within the top five.
Senior Claire Abelson and junior Emma Hobika rounded out the Herons runners and finished in seventh and ninth place, respectively.
All in all, the Herons’ perfect score of 15 was 50 points higher than second-place Alfred State. It was a completely dominant performance and the first time the Herons have won an invitational championship since 2014.
As for Hobart, the Statesmen put on a dominant performance as well and won the men’s side of the Alfred Invitational with four runners in the top six.
Josh Wasserman, senior co-captain, finished first with a time of 28:52.05, which was five seconds faster than teammate Jacob Appleton.
Senior William Fletcher was the next Statesman to cross the finish line and placed fourth with a time of 30:10.66. First-years Ian Albreski and Jonathan Garcia rounded out Hobart’s top-five runners.
Both Hobart and William Smith will look to continue their fast pace next week at the Harry F. Anderson Invitational in Rochester.
In other local college action:
Jack Boehringer Memorial Regatta:
HWS 1st of 16
HWS competed in their first regatta of the season over the weekend in Ithaca.
The Jack Boehringer Memorial Regatta held a field of 16 schools, and HWS won the entire weekend and finished 1st of 16.
HWS finished with 77 points, two points ahead of Cornell, who had three boats in the water and still couldn’t find a way around HWS.
Cornell’s three boats finished with 79, 81 and 114 points, respectively, while HWS’ boats finished with a regatta-best 77 points and 138 points.
St. John Fisher Invitational Hobart 3rd of 3
BALDWINSVILLE — Hobart golf competed in the 54-hole St. John Fisher Invitational played at Timber Banks Golf Club on Friday and Saturday.
Junior William Bonelli led the Statesmen with a three-over 75 in Saturday’s final round to tie for fifth place, individually.
Bonelli did not have as good of a first round Friday night for the Statesmen, but he improved in the second round by five strokes and then cut another five strokes off in the third. His final round included three birdie’s and 10 pars.
Bonelli ended up with a final score of 240.
As for his teammates, junior Will Harrison and sophomore Sam Cuddeback placed in the top 10. Harrison shot two 82s then a final round of 83. Cuddeback looked like he could have been as solid as Bonelli with an 81 and an 80 on Friday, but closed with an 89 in the final round.
Oswego State won the team title by 26 strokes over St. John Fisher. Hobart was third, 40 strokes behind the Cardinals.
Keuka Women: 4th out of 15
Keuka Men: 11th out of 11
COBLESKILL — While HWS competed in the Alfred State Invitational, Keuka College cross country teams competed in the Stephen Warde Invitational at SUNY Cobleskill.
The women had a great day on the 2019 North Eastern Athletic Conference Championship course with a fourth place finish.
Much like Keuka’s namesake, the top runners for the women finished in a pack. Paige Raulli edged out Brianna Guererri by 0.2 seconds for 22nd place and Sheri Curcio was four seconds behind Raulli and Guererri in 24th place with a time of 28:48.43.
As for the men, they had a tougher day on the course and finished in last place out of 11 schools.
Their top runner was sophomore Logan Holthouse. He posted a 31st place finish with a final time of 31:13.94 in the 8-kilometer race.
The two teams will be back running next weekend in the YellowJacket Invitational hosted by the University of Rochester.
Wesley 3, Keuka 0
Catholic University 3,
Keuka 0
WASHINGTON D.C. — The Keuka Wolves wrapped up the 2019 Guetle Invitational with a pair of losses at Catholic University on Saturday.
After defeating Pitt.-Greensburgh 3-0 on Friday, the Wolves dropped both matches on Saturday against Wesley College and Catholic university by a score of 0-3.
In the first game against Wesley, the Wolves struggled and had more errors than kills. Erika Shepard hit a career-best nine kills for the Wolves which accounted for nearly 40% of their offense.
The Wolves did not fair much better in the second match against the Cardinals. In the second set, Keuka had just five kills to seven errors. Catholic University hit 16 kills on their way to the 25-18 set victory.
The highlight of the match was freshman Libero Ericka Carlson led the defensive efforts for the Wolves with 16 digs.