GENEVA — Hobart soccer is back in the win column after beating RIT by a score of 3-2 on Wednesday night.
Hobart (7-2-0, 1-0-0) opened the scoring with three goals in the first half from Nate Cary, who scored the first two 28 seconds apart, and Juan Widoycovich who would score the third in the 26th minute.
The Tigers (2-5-1, 0-1-0) scored one goal in the first half, and one goal in the second. Two-time Liberty League Defensive Performer of the Week, Brian Salazar, stopped five shots on the way to Hobart’s seventh win of the season and first Liberty League victory.
In other local men’s soccer action:
Keuka 6, Wells 1
KEUKA PARK — The Keuka men’s soccer team (2-5-1, 1-2-0) won their second game of the season on Wednesday night against Wells College.
The Wolves asserted their dominance with three goals in each half. Joshua Card and Jared Burns each scored two goals in the win. The Wolves scored six unanswered goals that began in the fourth minute with Card’s first goal.
Keuka registered a total of 34 shots and Ryan Velte earned his first win of the season in net with a single save on two shots on goal.
William Smith 2, R.I.T. 0
ROCHESTER — The Herons (5-1-1, 1-0-0) got back on the winning track against the Tigers on Wednesday evening.
After a tie and a loss, William Smith shutout RIT to win their fifth game of the season. Grace Gillian opened the scoring in the first half with a goal in the 18th minute.
Sheila McQueen then sealed the victory for the Herons in the 39th minute off an assist from Merilyn Hinrichs. Amanda Kesler was stout once again and earned her fifth shutout of the season.
Keuka 9, Wells 0
KEUKA PARK — Alongside the men, the Keuka women’s soccer team (3-3-0, 3-0-0) also made quick work of Wells College.
The Wolves scored four goals in the first half, and five in the second on their way to a 9-0 route.
Julia Oglesby scored a hat trick and an assist in the win. All three of her goals were scored in consecutive order between the 15th and 23rd minute. Emily McGuigan registered two goals as well for the Wolves.
Hamilton 3, William Smith 0
GENEVA — William Smith field hockey (2-5) fell to Hamilton on Wednesday night on McCooey field by a score of 3-0.
The Herons were outshot 20-7 by Hamilton and only registered three shots on goal after their impressive win against SUNY Cortland last Saturday. Emma Shafer registered two out of the three shots on goal for the Herons.
Alexandra DeVito and Stephanie Stone split goalkeeping duties. DeVito stopped five shots and Stone stopped three.