The Hobart and William Smith Colleges sailing team was one of 16 teams selected to the 2022 Intercollegiate Sailing Association Team Race National Championships. This year’s regatta will be hosted by Tulane University in New Orleans, May 16-18.
The field consists of five automatic qualifiers and 11 at-large bids. Navy, Stanford, Wisconsin, College of Charleston and Yale claimed the automatic bids after winning their respective conference championships. HWS earned one of the at-large bids along with Harvard, Roger Williams, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Boston College, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Tulane, Pennsylvania, Tufts and UC Santa Barbara. The Yale Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 1 in the nation, will be the No. 1 seed. HWS will be the No. 10 seed.
SOFTBALLHilbert 13, Keuka 3Hilbert 4, Keuka 0KEUKA PARK — Keuka softball (1-11) got back into the swing of things on Thursday following a string of bad weather that postponed four games in a row. The Wolves welcomed in Hilbert for a doubleheader and fell in both games.
In the first game Keuka’s RBIs came on doubles from Jordyn Fargo and Makenzie Masters. The Wolves were able to muster six hits across their lineup but struggled to bring runners home with four left on base.
In the second game a four-run fourth inning sunk Keuka. The Wolves batted well as a team with a .276 hitting average but were unable to get runners around the bases once again and left 10 stranded.
Mohawk Valley CC 15, FLCC 2Mohawk Valley CC 9, FLCC 0HOPEWELL — It was tough going for the FLCC softball squad in a doubleheader loss on Thursday. The Lakers (5-11) managed two runs on three hits in the first game thanks to an 2-RBI double by Reagan Seelye. In the second game, Mohawk Valley’s Alivia Neff was nearly unhittable with just two hits allowed and nine strikeouts.