COBLESKILL — Following their second win of the season over Gallaudet last Sunday, Keuka men’s basketball team suffered a walloping loss at the hands of the SUNY Cobleskill Fighting Tigers.
The Wolves (2-9, 1-3) allowed 53 points in the first half and fell to the Fighting Tigers 94-67.
Keuka had trouble scoring as James Barnes was the only Wolf to score double digits with 16 points. He also added six rebounds. The Fighting Tigers, meanwhile, had two starters with more than 25 points.
Antwan Claxton dropped a game-high 28 and James Conteh scored 25. Keuka also allowed SUNY Cobleskill to shoot 50-percent from the field.
Women’s BasketballSUNY Cobleskill 61,
Keuka 53
COBLESKILL — Keuka women’s basketball also faced off against SUNY Cobleskill looking to get back in the win column. The Wolves (5-6, 1-3) were unsuccessful against the Fighting Tigers as well as they only scored 16 points in the second half.
The Wolves were up 37-18 heading into the second half but it was a tale of two halves as SUNY Cobleskill roared back to earn the win. The Fighting Tigers limited Keuka’s top scorer in Riley Record to only nine points.
Meaghan McGwin ended up leading the Wolves in scoring with 12 points. Keuka shot just over 31-percent from the field.