KEUKA PARK — The Keuka Wolves field hockey squad won their final home game of the regular season over non-conference opponent Oswego, 3-1.
It was the Wolves’ second win in a row and their fifth in the month of October.
Kirstin Billings scored a pair of goals to lead Keuka (6-9). McKenzie Hoyt added a goal for the Wolves and Megan Makowski made nine saves in goal in the victory.
In other college sports from Friday evening:
MEN’S ICE HOCKEY
Hobart 3, Oswego 1
OSWEGO — Hobart ice hockey won their season opener over Oswego Friday night thanks to even scoring with a goal in each period.
Jonah Alexander got things started for the Statesmen with a power play goal in the first period off assists from Luke Aquaro and Cooper Swift.
Dan Sliney and Chase Bell put goals on the board for the Statesmen in the second and third periods, respectively. Liam Lascelle was the lone goalie in net for Hobart as he made 22 saves.
WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEY
William Smith 6, Potsdam 0
GENEVA — William Smith ice hockey began their tenure in the Northeastern Hockey Conference with a big win over Potsdam at The Cooler.
The Herons (1-0) peppered the Bears’ net with 36 shots on goal. The best news for William Smith was the parity of scoring, as 12 different players registered points on the night. Amanda Aalto made 24 saves for the season-opening shutout.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
St. Lawrence 3, Keuka 0
25-19, 25-23, 25-20
CANTON — The Keuka College women’s volleyball team lost on Friday night in straight sets at St. Lawrence University.
Keuka College (9-15, 3-5) was led by Megan McCann with seven kills. Four Wolves finished with double-digit digs, led by Lauren Kuipers with 14 on the night.