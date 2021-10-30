Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York... Honeoye Creek Near Honeoye Falls affecting Ontario and Monroe Counties. For the Genesee River...including Wellsville, Portageville, Mt Morris Dam, Avon, Rochester, Honeoye Falls...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM EDT. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Honeoye Creek Near Honeoye Falls. * Until late this evening. * At 5:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 6.8 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 PM EDT Saturday was 6.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to be nearly steady early this evening at a crest close to 6.8 feet. Water levels are forecast to fall below flood stage late this evening. * Impact...At 6.5 feet, Flood stage, flooding begins on Hyde Park Road and parking lots off West Main Street in Honeoye Falls, flooding near the intersection of County Routes 37 and 15. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.0 feet on 01/09/1998. &&