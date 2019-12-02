KEUKA PARK — Keuka men’s basketball continues to struggle to begin their season as they lost their third game in a row in the Holiday Inn Rochester Downtown Tournament against Neumann by a score of 72-68
The Wolves (1-5) hung in with the Knights (5-4) for most of the game. After the first half, Keuka was down 31-30 and the game was up for grabs.
Rochester-native and University Prep alum James Barnes led the Wolves in the first half with six points, three rebounds and a steal.
In the second, junior Barnes went off for 18 points, four rebounds and was a huge factor in the close game. Barnes ended with a game-high 24 points and was three rebounds shy of a double-double with seven boards. Meanwhile, teammate Alex Medellin was second on the team in scoring — with 15 points and two assists.
At the end of 40 minutes, Keuka was just a step behind Neumann. They had fewer rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and had one more turnover than the Knights.
Keuka ended up shooting just 25% three point range and under 35% from the field. The only category the Wolves were better than the Knights was in free-throw percentage at 80% compared to Neumann’s 75%.
Despite the loss, the Wolves entered the 2019-20 season with a roster deprived of any seniors and comprised of two juniors and eight freshman. Players, like Barnes, will undoubtedly lead the team as the season progresses.
The Wolves will get nearly a week to hit the reset button and attempt to snap their losing streak against Penn St.-Abington.