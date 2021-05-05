CANANDAIGUA — The Finger Lakes Community College baseball team swept both games of Tuesday’s doubleheader with Jamestown Community College to conclude the regular season with a record of 21-15.
The Lakers won 4-3 in the opener before blanking the Jayhawks (9-18) 4-0 in game two.
With the sweep, the Lakers clinched the No. 2 seed out of the West Division for the Region 3 postseason tournament. FLCC will host a best-of-three sub-regional starting Saturday.
In game one Tuesday, Midlakes alum Devin Kelly plated the game-winner with a walk-off single into left field.
In other collegiate action from Tuesday:
Utica 10, Keuka 1
UTICA — The Keuka College baseball team (5-12, 5-12) lost a single game against Utica College.
Freshman RJ Murphy singled to right field and Cade Dick came around to score in the top of the ninth for the Wolves’ lone run.
Women’s Soccer
Mohawk Valley CC 9, FLCC 0
CANANDAIGUA — FLCC women’s soccer (1-4) fell to an undefeated Mohawk Valley squad on Tuesday afternoon.
Sarah Barker made eight saves for FLCC across the full 90 minutes.