BRADENTON, Fla. — The seventh-ranked William Smith College lacrosse team suffered its first defeat of the season by No. 1 Salisbury, 18-6, in a non-conference contest at the IMG Athletic Complex in Florida Tuesday afternoon.
Senior midfielder Payton McMahon led the way for William Smith with three goals and with that, McMahon became the 39th player in program history to reach the 100-point plateau.
McMahon and Molly Davis shared team-high honors with four draw controls each. Four Herons recorded two ground balls and five different players had a caused turnover in the loss. Maura Smeader started in goal and made six saves in the first three quarters. Mady Dicks came on for the fourth quarter and made three saves.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Trinity College 7, William Smith 2
ORLANDO, Fla. — William Smith tennis played Trinity College alongside the Hobart team on Tuesday but fell at the USTA National Campus in Florida.
The No. 1 doubles team of Maggie Bonomo and Audrey Camacho saw their three-match win streak come to an end with an 8-3 loss. Trinity swept doubles play but the Herons (2-3) won the first two singles matches. Bonomo went on to win her singles match in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4, in the No. 1 singles spot.
No. 2 singles player Isabelle Goings-Perrot won in an epic three-set match. After dropping the first set 2-6, Goings-Perrot took the second set 6-4 and the third set tiebreak by a score of 11-9.
Monday
Salisbury 6, William Smith 3
ORLANDO, Fla. — Just two and a half hours away from the William Smith lacrosse team’s game against Salisbury, the women’s tennis teams from the two schools battled on the courts. Like in women’s lacrosse, Salisbury came out on top.
Salisbury (5-1) took an early 2-1 lead in the match at the conclusion of doubles play. William Smith (2-2) found success in the top doubles spot as No. 1 team of Maggie Bonomo and Audrey Camacho extended their winning streak to four matches with an 8-6 victory over Katherine Tamesis and Veronica Cuellar. Bonomo and Camacho are now 6-2 overall this season and 4-0 in the No. 1 spot.
MEN’S TENNIS
Hobart 7, Luther College 2
Hobart 7, Trinity College 2
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hobart College tennis (6-4) swept their Tuesday opponents in Florida with big wins over Luther and Trinity.
Against Luther in the morning, the Statesmen went 2-1 in doubles play winning at the Nos. 2 and 3 slots with respective scores of 8-5 and 8-4. In singles, Hobart won every match but the No. 1 singles spot. Statesmen players dropped a total of two sets in singles play.
Hobart got a few hours between matches and took on Trinity at 2 p.m. and had similar success. Just like against Luther, Hobart’s 2 and 3 doubles teams won 8-4 and 8-5 while the No. 1 team fell. In singles play, Hobart took all but one match and dropped three sets throughout.