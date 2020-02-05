Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Some lingering morning flurries or snow showers. Mostly cloudy. High around 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to a mixture of snow and sleet late. Low 24F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.