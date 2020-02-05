GENEVA — William Smith is fresh off their first win at home of the season over RIT and they followed up that performance with another home win against Union on Tuesday night, 75-64.
The Herons (11-08, 7-5) held Union to nine points in the third quarter and led by 10 points at the beginning of the fourth. They looked to be in control of the game. The Dutchwomen then turned up the dial and held William Smith to seven points and scored 17 to send the game to overtime.
The fourth quarter collapse seemed to awake the Herons as they scored 16 overtime points and held Union to just 5.
By the time the game ended, there were seven ties and five lead changes.
Annaliese Schreder had an excellent game for William Smith. The senior guard went 6-9 from the field and 4-7 from three-point range. Schreder finished with a game-high 19 points, four rebounds and an assist. Right behind Schreder was Stella Davis with 17 points and five rebounds. Stavriana Dimitrakopoulou added 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Herons, who shot 40-percent from the field and from three-point range.
William Smith’s defense was key to their victory. They held the Dutchwomen to below 38-percent shooting from the field and just over 21-percent from three-point range.
The likes of Olivia Paris helped the Herons out-rebound Union 45-34. Parisi ended with a game-high 10 rebounds to go with six points and four assists.
The Herons continue their homestand this weekend against St. Lawrence for Alumni Weekend.