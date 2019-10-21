GENEVA — William Smith field hockey put up a season-high four goals against the visiting Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Sunday afternoon.
The Herons (5-8) scored three goals in the second half and the scoresheet featured four different players scoring a goal for William Smith. The Herons outshot the winless Engineers (0-14) 17-11 and had an 8-7 advantage on corners.
Mackenzie Wodka continued to impress in her freshman campaign with her team-leading fifth goal of the season. Sophie Craig also tallied a goal as she is just behind Wodka with four goals on the season.
William Smith featured two goalkeepers, Alexandrea DeVito and Anna McCarthy, who played the final two-and-a-half minutes of the contest. DeVito had four saves in the way to victory.
Lancaster Bible 2525-20-18-15, Keuka 16-14-25-25-10
Gallaudet 24-25-25-17-15, Keuka 26-16-11-25-12
KEUKA PARK — The Keuka women’s volleyball team suffered two tough, five-set losses on Saturday in a North Eastern Athletic Conference crossover.
Keuka (5-16, 2-6) managed to force a fifth set in both matches against Lancaster Bible and Gallaudet. After dropping the first two sets against Lancaster Bible, the Wolves clawed their way back and won the next two sets. The Wolves were then overpowered in the fifth set to fall from three sets to two.
In the second game of the doubleheader, Keuka and Gallaudet went back and forth. Keuka took the first set, then dropped the next two before coming back strong in the fourth set to make it a five-set match. The Bison then took the fifth set by three points to give Keuka their 16th loss of the year and seventh in a row.