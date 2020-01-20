GENEVA — The William Smith ice hockey hosted Stevenson in hopes of beginning a new win streak after snapping their losing streak on Saturday against Alvernia with a 9-1 win.
On Sunday, the Herons (9-7, 5-2) were able to start another win streak win a dominant, 6-0 win over Stevenson. Olivia Williams had perhaps her best game of the year, registering a 44-save shutout.
Gina Scibetta and Julia Mings both had two goals and Ming added an assist for three points.
College SquashHobarrt 7, Fordham 2
William Smith 9, Fordham 0
NEW YORK — The Hobart and William Smith squash teams traveled to New York City over the weekend to take on Fordham University and both teams came back to Geneva with victories.
William Smith squash team continued its successful season with a dominant victory. The Herons (7-2) swept the Rams 9-0 before they head to Amherst, Mass. for the 2020 Pioneer Valley Invitational.
Senior Gabby Fraser led the way and by recording a win in the No. 1 position. With the win, Fraser improved to 6-1 in the No. 1 spot this season. First-year Marcela Marquez Martinez played her first match as a Heron, and collected a win over Emily Bergin in three sets.