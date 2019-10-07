ROCHESTER — The Herons rowing team competed in one of three races scheduled for the month of October before they put their boats away for the winter.
Competing in the Head of the Genesee in Rochester, the Herons raced a varsity eight boat and a second varsity eight , both earning bronze medals on Saturday afternoon.
The first varsity eight boat raced down the five kilometer course and crossed the finish line with a time of 18:36.45, less than a second behind RIT who began the race with a 20 second head start on William Smith.
The second varsity eight hit the water after the first boat and also left Rochester with a bronze medal.
The biggest race of the fall season, the Head of the Charles in Boston, MA. will take place in two weeks.
Hobart 7th out of 7
VERONA — Hobart competed in the Liberty League Tournament over the weekend and struggled.
They placed seventh out of the seven Liberty League teams. Their final score for the team was +88 over par. The lowest finisher for the Statesmen was Will Harrison who was tied for 20th place after shooting a 78-79 for a two-round total of +13.
Keuka 9th out of 11
VOORHEESVILLE — Keuka women’s golf competed in the Northeast Women’s Golf Conference Championship at Colonie Golf & Country Club.
After two rounds, the Wolves placed ninth with a final score of 879. They improved on their first round score by 14 strokes in the second round.
Paige Wagner was the best player for the Wolves, with scores of 101 in the first round and 96 in the second round.