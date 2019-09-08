GENEVA — William Smith soccer held its home opener on Saturday after a successful trip to Texas in which they swept their opponents in the Hardin-Simmons Tournament.
The Herons (3-0-0) hosted No. 7 ranked Messiah College (3-1-0) and shut them out, 2-0. The Herons have yet to allow a single goal this season.
William Smith came out to play and scored in the 15th minute of the game courtesy of Ithaca-native Seneca Blakely-Armitage, who dribbled through multiple defenders a the top of the box and wired a shot to the bottom right of the goal to put the Herons up 1-0.
After holding steady for the rest of the half, the Herons came out and sealed their victory within the first minute of the second half.
Amanda Adams forced a turnover right in front of goal and put it away in the top right corner to give William Smith a two-goal lead at the start of the second half.
In the end, William Smith outshot Messiah 12-7 and defeated its second top-10 ranked team so far this season.
Messiah College has a strong soccer program for both men and women. Both of Messiah’s teams were ranked in the top-10 entering the season and both Hobart and William Smith have defeated both of them via shutouts.
William Paterson 2, Hobart 1
PLATTSBURGH — Hobart has had a blazing start to their 2019 season. They began with three wins in a row for the first time since 2011. After defeating Plattsburgh St. in the first game of the 2019 Best Western Plus Cardinal Classic, the Statesmen took on William Paterson in the second game of the tournament.
Unfortunately, the streak ended at three games as the Statesmen fell to William Paterson 2-1 in overtime on Saturday.
Despite being outshot in the game, Hobart put up a good fight and give themselves a chance.
Junior Pete Critchlow continued his torrid streak and opened scoring in the 10th minute of the game.
The Pioneers answered right back and Johnny Gadaleta scored in the 13th minute to even the score at 1-1.
William Paterson kicked their play up a notch and outshout the Statesmen 7-1 in the first half and 8-4 in the second half. They also had the edge on corners 9-4.
Brian Salazar was in net for the Statesmen and made six saves in the second overtime game this season.
University of Rochester 3, Keuka 0
KEUKA PARK — The Wolves hosted No. 4 ranked University of Rochester on Saturday and failed to score a goal against a strong YellowJackets team.
The Wolves managed to keep Rochester at bay in the first half. Rochester registered six shots and three on goal in the first half and all were turned away by Keuka goalkeeper Stephen Cowulich.
Entering the second half, the score was level at 0-0.
In the 52nd minute, the YellowJackets broke through for the first goal of the game. Cowulich was able to make an initial save but the rebound popped out to midfielder Zach Lower who put the rebound home.
That goal opened the floodgates for Rochester, which scored two more goals in the second half.
Caden Dowd scored a header off a corner kick in the 70th minute and Tony Hypsher converted a penalty kick in the 90th minute to cement the victory.
Ursinas 4, William Smith 0
GENEVA — The William Smith field hockey team continues to struggle in 2019.
In the first three games, they have been outscored 11-1 and can’t seem to find an answer on defense or offense.
Against No. 19 ranked Ursinas (2-1) on Saturday, the Herons (0-3) could not contain the Bears, who scored five minutes into the game off a shot at the top of the shooting circle from Devon Caroll. The Bears ended up firing eight shots in the first quarter and scored another goal from Erin Saybolt.
The Herons couldn’t muster a single shot against Ursinas in the second and third quarters.
At the end of the match, Ursinas had outshot William Smith 27-4 and had the large margin in corners with 16 to the Herons’ two.
Nazareth 3, Keuka 0
KEUKA PARK — Keuka field hockey (0-5) hosted Nazareth college (2-1) on Saturday in search of its first win of the season.
Unfortunately, Nazareth jumped on the Wolves early and they could not recover.
Less than two minutes into the game, Nazareth would grab an early lead followed by two more goals minutes apart.
At the end of the first half, Keuka was down by three goals and could not climb out of that deficit.
In the second half, Keuka did make a valiant effort and registered 10 shots on goal and six corners, but couldn’t find a way past Nazareth goalkeeper Amanda Chuttey.
Last week’s NEAC Player of the Week Kassidy Valentine registered a save in 15 minutes of play.
In Friday’s local college action:
Hobart 2, Plattsburgh St. 1
PLATTSBURGH — On Friday, Hobart soccer (3-0-0) played its first away game of the season against Plattsburgh State (0-3-0), which hosted the 2019 Best Western Plus Cardinal Classic while searching for its first win of the season.
The Statesmen left the Cardinals still searching as they defeated them 2-1 to win their first three games of the season for the first time since 2011.
Hobart’s key to success was a quick start. They jumped on Plattsburgh early and were up by a goal in the sixth minute courtesy of Liam Born on assists by Pete Critchlow and Nick Wigglesworth.
Forty-four seconds later, Nick Mangold put home another game-winning goal that he chipped in off a rebound that Plattsburgh’s goalkeeper could not secure.
While the Statesmen had a lot to be happy about in the first half, their playd slipped in the second half as they were outshot by the Cardinals 9-3 and conceded a goal to Noel Vidal.
Despite being outshot 11-7, Hobart’s offense was more potent than Plattsburgh’s and headed into Saturday’s game against William Paterson with their heads held high.
Roberts Wesleyan JV 2, FLCC 1, 2OT
CHILI — After beating Roberts Wesleyan JV 7-1 last week, the FLCC Lakers (1-4) fell to the Redhawks 2-1 in double overtime on Friday night.
The Lakers have had a tough time on offense to far this season. Apart from their 7-1 victory, they have only scored two goals in their four losses.
Phelps-native Jordan Naeye registered the only shot on goal for the Lakers and she scored to put the Lakers up 1-0 in the first half.
A minute and 13-seconds later, Roberts Wesleyan evened the score at 1-1.
The game was a stalemate until the second overtime when Roberts Wesleyan scored in the 105th minute to win the game.
Keuka 3, Pitt.-Greensburg 0
KEUKA PARK — The Keuka women’s volleyball team (3-2) came to play on Friday night against Pitt.-Greensburg (1-5) and came out successful, beating them in three straight sets by scores of 25-16, 25-19, 25-19.
The Wolves played great defense and did not allow the Bobcats to get more than 19 points the whole match and recorded a season-high of 60 digs.
The Wolves were led by Grace Allen, who recorded a double-double with 13 kills and 10 digs. Abby Anderson added eight kills without an error. The offense flowed through Delaney Yorks, who finished with 27 assists, a career high.
Ericka Carlson led the way defensively for the Wolves as she recorded 14 digs.
After giving up the first four points of the match, Keuka stormed back with five points in a row and would lead for the remainder of the set.
In the second set, Keuka dominated with 17 kills and held the Bobcats to just five.
Down 10-11 in the third set, the Wolves went on a five-point scoring run and would not surrender the lead again, winning the third set 25-19 and securing their third victory of the 2019 season.