LANCASTER — The William Smith lacrosse team continued its season over the weekend, winning a pair of games in the NCAA Division III tournament.
William Smith defeated Meredith College (N.C.) on Saturday in the first round by a final score of 19-3 thanks to sophomore midfielder Maddie Montgomery leading the way with a game-high five goals.
On Sunday, senior attacker Kelsey Williams scored a game-high four goals in the Herons’ 13-5 upset win over the nation’s No. 1-ranked Franklin & Marshall College (Pa.)
William Smith trailed 2-1 early in the game but the Herons scored 12 straight goals en route to the big upset.
Senior midfielder Anna Murphy scored a hat-trick while Payton McMahon and Montgomery scored two goals each. Maddie Bamberger made three saves in goal.
This is the first time that the Herons have advanced to the third round of the NCAA tournament since the 2017 season.
William Smith will play St. John Fisher in the third round.