CLIFTON SPRINGS — Over the weekend, the William Smith College golf program played in its second invitational of the season, and the Herons gave new head coach R.C. Weston a first-place finish.
The Herons took the win out of five teams in the Heron Invitational at the Clifton Springs Country Club. The Herons beat runner-up Nazareth by three strokes.
Playing the par-72 layout for the second weekend in a row, William Smith was led by junior Emma Nedeau. She carded four pars on the day and finished tied for second with a 94.
SAILING
MAISA NORTH DINGHY QUALIFIER, 2nd of 4
MAISA NORTH TEAM RACE QUALIFIER, 3rd of 4
KINGS POINT — Hobart and William Smith Colleges Sailing opened up its spring season with two regattas downstate on Long Island Sound. It was the first competition for the program in over 400 days.
On Saturday, Merchant Marine, HWS, SUNY Maritime and SUNY Stony Brook completed all eight races in the coed qualifier in a shifty breeze out of the north. The host Mariners and HWS finished the regatta in a dead heat with 50 points each. Merchant Marine was awarded the head-to-head tiebreaker to clinch a spot in the 2021 Coed Nationals.
On Sunday, the Mariners again clinched the regatta’s spot in the national championship with a 4-2 record. The Privateers finished second and the Colleges third.