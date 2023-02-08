PITTSFORD — Keuka College men’s and women’s basketball teams traveled to Nazareth hoping to end losing streaks.
Both teams lost to the Golden Flyers; the men by a score of 81-59 and the women 99-41.
The women’s team were up first and the Wolves (3-18, 0-14) got solid numbers from Killian Mahoney, Sydney Brown and Mary Cotter. Mahoney scored a team-high 12 points, Brown added 11 and Cotter scored 10. Mahoney hauled in 4 rebounds as well.
The Golden Flyers (17-5, 13-2) shot the lights out with a team field-goal percentage of 57.7% and 12 out of 14 players scored points. Jadyn Abrams led Nazareth with 21 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds.
The men played after and the Wolves (7-11, 3-10) and were once again led by Devin Milton with 17 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists. Jaden Keasey contributed 14 points with 8 rebounds. Keuka’s bench outscored Nazareth 22-17 but a 47% shooting rate and 21 team assists contributed to the win for the Golden Flyers.