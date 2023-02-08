Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 knots and waves 3 to 6 feet. For the Gale Watch, southwest winds to 35 knots and waves 10 to 13 feet possible. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Hamlin Beach to Mexico Bay. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&