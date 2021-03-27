GENEVA — Following a narrow loss in their season opener to No. 11-ranked St. John Fisher last week, the William Smith Herons lacrosse team won their first game in over a year with a dominant 14-7 victory over the Yellowjackets.
Maddie Montgomery scored three out of the first four goals for the Herons and ended with three goals and an assists to lead the team with four points along with Kelsey Williams, who notched a goal in the first half and three straight goals within two minutes in the second half.
Up 8-6 with Rochester hanging in, the Herons (1-1, 1-1) popped off six straight goals in less than 10 minutes to propel them to their first victory since March 8, 2020.
In other college action from Friday night:
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Sage 72, Keuka 50
ALBANY — The Keuka College Women’s Basketball team lost on Friday night at Russell Sage College 72-50 in an Empire 8 meeting.
Kaitlin Snipas led Keuka College (0-6, 0-6) with 10 points off the bench.
Thursday
MEN’S BASKETBALL
St. John Fisher 91, Keuka 60
KEUKA PARK — The Keuka College Men’s Basketball team lost an Empire 8 matchup on Thursday to St. John Fisher College 91-60.
Keuka College (1-7, 1-7) was led by a season-high 22 points from sophomore Nana Oteng. Also in double figures for the Wolves was Isaac McIlroy (Watkins Glen). Making his first career start, the freshman tied his career-high with 17 points, going 5-for-8 from deep.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
St. John Fisher 68,
William Smith 44 (exhibition)
GENEVA — The William Smith Herons basketball team got back on the court after a year of absence in an exhibition match against a strong St. John Fisher squad.
The Cardinals (7-2) have had plenty of time to get sorted out in the season as they have already played many games. Olivia Parisi led the Herons with 12 points and 5 rebounds.