ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Hobart and William Smith Colleges sailing team capped the 2021 spring season with a 12th-place finish at the Gill College Sailing Coed Nationals. It was the program’s 20th appearance in the event.
This year’s regatta saw 18 teams compete for the Henry A. Morss Memorial Trophy. On Monday, competitors completed 12 races in both A and B divisions and returned Tuesday for six more races in each division. HWS finished the regatta with 354 points, trailing 11th place Brown by 11 points and finishing 14 points ahead of Boston College, which was 13th.
Junior skipper Jake Vickers and senior crew Aidan Morgan represented HWS in A Division. They finished eighth with 151 points, just two points behind seventh place Georgetown. Vickers and Morgan posted five top five finishes, including a victory in the seventh race of the series.
In B Division, juniors Chase Carraway and Sarah Smith were 12th, seven points behind 11th place N.C. State. They recorded their best finish in the second race of the series, taking second. It was one of three top 5 efforts for the duo in the championship.
The Navy Midshipmen won the Morss Trophy by 26 points over the runner-up, Stanford.
“Of course, we hoped to do better at the national championship, but this year, the chance to practice and compete gave us direction and purpose every day,” head coach Scott Iklé ‘84 said. “And we’re very grateful for that.”
Since earning its first national championship regatta berth in 1996, the Hobart and William Smith Colleges sailing team has appeared in 73 ICSA Championship regattas. HWS has finished in the top five 30 times at nationals, winning the 2005 ICSA Team Race National Championship and the 2005 Coed Dinghy National Championship.