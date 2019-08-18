GENEVA — Football practice just got underway last week for Hobart.
They have a few weeks to prepare for the beginning of their 126th season when they kick off at home against The College at Brockport on Sept. 7.
Less than a week into training camp, the Statesman already have their first All-American selection of the season.
Among 75 players, junior kicker Kyle Hackett was named second-team preseason All-American by d3football.com, the only Liberty League player to be honored.
Last year, Hackett finished the season by being named a d3football.com All-American honoree and was named to the American Football Coaches Association All-America second team.
In all nine games for the Statesmen, Hackett led the nation in field goal percentage for the second year in a row, going a perfect 9-for-9 on field goals. His season-longest registered 41 yards.
In addition to leading the nation in field goal percentage, Hackett was perfect on PATs and led the team with 64 points. He handled kickoffs for the Statesmen as well and led the Liberty League in average yard per kickoff with 56.3 and tied for the league lead in touchbacks.
As a sophomore, Hackett set a school record for most points scored with 13 from two field goals and seven PATs in the 62-24 win over Morrisville State.
Hackett already has several school records under his belt and considering he has two more years of eligibility, he will have several more.
In 19 career games, Hackett has never missed a field goal in 19 attempts and has only missed two PATs in 82 attempts. All he needs is one more made field goal and he will have sole possession for the most field goals in Hobart football history. He currently sits third on Hobart’s career PAT list.
Along with this year’s preseason All-American selection, Hackett also is a two-time Liberty League Special Teams Player of the Year and two-time All-Liberty League first team selection.
