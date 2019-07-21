GENEVA — Being a student-athlete is a tall order for any person at the collegiate level, yet some still manage to excel in both the classroom and sport.
Three Hobart basketball players have been honored by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and named to the 2018-19 Honors Court for their dedication both to basketball and the classroom
Recent graduate Jamal Lucas and juniors Sam Allen and Edens Fleurizard have been honored by the NABC.
In order to be eligible for Honors Court, varsity juniors or seniors must maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher and be at their respective institutions for at least one year.
What makes the honor all the more impressive is that Sam Allen and Eden Fleurizard had double majors.
Jamal Lucas majored in one of the more challenging programs at Hobart, economics. He graduated this past May with a bachelor’s degree. While a Statesman, he was a three-time All-Liberty League selection and etched his name into the Hobart history books.
He finished fourth all-time in steals (168), fifth in free throws made (385), ninth in rebounds (593) and 10th in points (1,470).
As a senior captain, Lucas averaged 14.9 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game including five double-doubles and season highs of 24 points and 13 rebounds in a key home win over Ithaca.
Sam Allen, meanwhile, has one more year to complete his double major of sociology and environmental studies. He is a two-time Liberty League All-Academic selection and a two-time recipient of Hobart’s Arnold Memorial Scholar-Athlete Award.
In his junior year, Allen averaged 3.2 points and 1.4 rebounds per game in four games started. He reached a season-high seven points three times last season. He enters his senior year with 466 points and 264 rebounds over the course of 72 career games.
Finally, Fleurizard plans to finish his double major of economics and political science next year. Fleurizard managed to be selected to the Liberty League All-Academic Team while also serving as student trustee.
In the 28 games he appeared in last season, he started 25 of them and averaged 10 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots. He led the team in blocked shots with 53 and was ranked second in the conference.
Fleurizard’s season total of 53 blocks marks the most blocks in a season by a Statesman since 1978-79. Fleurizard added five double-doubles as well and had a season-high of 26 points and 16 rebounds in the home win over Bard.
11 other Statesmen have been named NABC Honors Court members since 2012 and some have even been named multiple times.
