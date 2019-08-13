GENEVA — Ever since William Smith coaches Kelly Kisner and Chip Fishback retired, the school has been on a mission to fill the void the two left.
Because of that, there has been a shift in the coaching structure for both Hobart and William Smith tennis.
William Smith recently announced the hiring of R.C. Weston, the new head coach of swimming and diving for William Smith.
With that position filled, the Colleges still had to find a head coach to lead William Smith tennis and squash.
Instead of finding a coach to fill both the need in both sports, Hobart tennis coach Tim Riskie will be shifting job duties.
The former Hobart squash and tennis coach is now dropping squash and taking over duties as the Hobart and William Smith tennis coach.
William Smith athletic director Deb Steward and Hobart athletic director Brian Miller announced that the this was the perfect time to restructure coaching for tennis and squash, noting that the days of dual sport head coaches at the collegiate level is over.
Riskie can now focus all of his energy on one sport instead of two.
In his first eight seasons as head coach, Riskie has led Hobart tennis to a 95-67 record with a Liberty League tournament birth in each of the last five years as well as advancing to the championship match in the 2016-17 season.
Riskie has coached two All-Americans, 44 All-Liberty League selections and two Liberty League Rookies of the Year. Riskie and his assistants were named the Liberty League Coaching Staff of the Year in 2017.
As far as William Smith goes, Riskie will inherit a team that has eight returning players who went 14-7 overall and 6-2 in the Liberty League and advanced to the semifinals of the league tournament.
With this hiring, HWS now will look to hire a squash coach for both Hobart and William Smith.
Time is of the essence, because while tennis is taken care of, Hobart and William Smith squash begin their seasons in November and training begins in early October.
