GENEVA — Hobart and William Smith Colleges find themselves in a sea of many firsts. The same can be said for all of the students.
For freshmen, college can be a daunting time by itself. Throw in a pandemic and anxiety levels can skyrocket.
Luckily for Brittany, Sydney and Tiffany Foster, they have each other — as they always have. The Class of 2024 triplets live in separate rooms on the same floor of the same dorm.
Being a triplet is like having two built-in best friends since birth, along with the other requisite obligations that being a sibling carries with it.
To get the most-asked question out of the way, Brittany is the oldest, followed by Sydney and Tiffany.
“A lot of people think Tiffany is the oldest because she is taller than us,” Brittany said. “They think Sydney is the youngest because she has a funny attitude, but we really haven’t gotten asked that question a lot here.”
Right on cue, when Brittany said that, Tiffany and Sydney exclaimed, “Yeah,” at the exact same time, with an indistinguishable tone in a textbook example of triplet telepathy.
Within the first few weeks of college, feeling homesick is not a rare feeling, but given the shelter-in-place type circumstances, the identical trio seem to be reveling in the change of scenery.
“We’re not really homesick because we were stuck at home for so long,” Brittany said with a smile over a Zoom chat.
“It’s actually been pretty good. No complaints so far,” Sydney said with a laugh about living in separate dorms in the initial weeks of college.
With full smiles and all their gear packed, Brittany, Sydney and Tiffany are not just students, they are also gifted athletes. They all plan to play varsity ice hockey for the Herons — pandemic permitting. Sydney also plays varsity field hockey, while Tiffany will play varsity lacrosse in the spring.
Coming off an underdog run in 2018-19, the Herons ice hockey team will receive a boost from the Fosters. Sydney and Brittany play offense, while Tiffany anchors down on defense.
Normally, Hobart and William Smith athletics would be knee-deep in the fall athletic season, meaning Sydney would have already gotten some game experience for the Herons in a normal year. Due to the Liberty League being postponed, she and the rest of the team have been limited to practices. Sydney notes that the team-building exercises will prepare the field hockey team for when they eventually take the field.
“I’ve been practicing already for a little bit. We started on Wednesday,” Sydney said of the field hockey team. “I’m still getting to know most of my teammates on the field hockey team, mostly because we can’t go into other dorms’ living areas. I think it’s helped that we’ve had practices.”
Even though games won’t happen in the fall and hockey is certainly a question mark for the winter, the Foster trio still find motivation to train and keep themselves in top shape.
“For me, lacrosse is starting practices next week and coach is really adamant about fitness testing,” Tiffany began. “But specifically for hockey, the three of us knew since March we committed to come here and it doesn’t matter if we have a season or not, you have to be in tip-top shape.
“One of the ways I think of it is I’ve already been inured a lot in high school so I try and keep my body as healthy as I possibly can be and prevent more injuries because if we’re losing seasons, I don’t want to lose more due to injury.”
William Smith’s already strong athletic department will surely get a shot in the arm in all three seasons from the Fosters, but apart from being athletes, they are also students, and much like nearly every other first-year student in the first few weeks of college, they only have an idea of what career field they want to pursue.
“Personally I am undecided,” Brittany began. “But I am thinking about being a history major in pursuit of becoming a teacher on top of coaching at a prep school. A lot of my teachers were role models and the idea of helping the next generation and coaching the next generation is something I’ve been thinking about that for years.”
“I’ve been taking a Media & Society class and know I want to minor in Entrepreneurship, but that’s about it,” Tiffany said.
“Being able to take different classes is my plan for the next year and a half until I have to declare a major,” Sydney said.
It’s an exciting time for the three sisters. To be able to be physically in college is a challenge on top of the mountains of schoolwork they have in front of them. Although they are living apart for the first time ever, they are just a few doors down, and each of them have two identical sisters lean on — and that’s something only about 0.001% of people can say.