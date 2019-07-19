GANSEVOORT— Following the conclusion of the 2018-19 athletic spring season, the Keuka Wolves earned multiple individual and team awards.
Softball star Jessie Hammers was named to the Second Team All-Northeast Region by The National Fastpitch Coaches Association for the second time in her career.
Baseball’s Brooks Vertoske was name Second Team All-New York Region by both D3Baseball.com and the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings. He also finished in the top three in 10 different single-season categories in the Keuka College record book.
With strong finished by so many teams across all three seasons, including four regular season champions, Keuka College has been awarded the 2018-19 NEAC Athletic Directors Cup on Thursday.
It is the third time in program history that the Wolves have won the award.
The Athletic Directors Cup is awarded to the school best athletic success on the field over the past year.
“We are extremely excited to win the Athletic Directors Cup,” shared Dave Sweet, Keuka College Director of Athletics in an interview with neacsports.com. “The hard work of our student-athletes and coaches both on and off the field made this possible. After leading the conference in scholar-athletes, I think this is a great achievement for our department and shows the depth of development of our student-athletes on the field and in the classroom.”
The Directors Cup falls under the tree of the NEAC Presidents Cup. It is one of four awards that stems from the ultimate award, which will be announced Friday morning.
The other cups awarded are the Athletics Direct Reports’ Cup, the Senior Woman Administrator Cup — which Keuka won last season — and the Faculty Athletic Representative’s Cup.
Lancaster Bible took home the Athletics Direct Reports’ Cup, Penn College won their first Senior Woman Administrator Cup and Lancaster Bible won the Faculty Athletic Representative’s Cup.
Based on the season that the Wolves had, the AD’s Cup is more than welcomed, but it is no surprise.
The winners of each award are determined by a calculation of athletic success along with an influence of academics, sportsmanship and community service.
Women’s field hockey, soccer, and basketball led the way as all three teams claimed regular season championships.
At the conclusion of voting, the NEAC found that the Keuka women had earned 50.5 of a possible 61 points based on their position in the standings and placed first in the conference. Their percentage of 82.8% was 10% higher than the second place finisher, SUNY Polytech.
As for the men, they finished third in the conference. The baseball team won the 2019 regular season title and had strong finishes from the lacrosse team as well as soccer.
Overall, the Wolves finished with 91 of a possible 122 points, good for 74.59%. The next highest finisher was Morrisville State with 68.4%.
The 2019-20 school year will be the final year that the Keuka Wolves compete in the North Eastern Athletic Conference. In the 2020-21 school year, they will move to the challenging Empire 8 conference.
