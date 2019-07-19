Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT SATURDAY... * LOCATIONS...NIAGARA, ORLEANS, MONROE, WAYNE, NORTHERN CAYUGA, LIVINGSTON, AND ONTARIO COUNTIES. * TIMING...FROM NOON THIS THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY EVENING. * HEAT INDEX VALUES...AS HIGH AS 110. * IMPACTS...HEAT ILLNESSES LIKELY FOR THOSE SPENDING PROLONGED PERIODS OUTDOORS OR IN NON-AIR CONDITIONED LOCATIONS. PROLONGED HEAT IS MOST DANGEROUS FOR YOUNG CHILDREN AND THE ELDERLY. VEHICLE INTERIORS CAN REACH LETHAL TEMPERATURES IN A MATTER OF MINUTES. NEVER LEAVE CHILDREN, PETS OR THE ELDERLY UNATTENDED IN PARKED VEHICLES. TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN VERY WARM AND MUGGY FRIDAY NIGHT, PREVENTING NON-AIR CONDITIONED BUILDINGS FROM COOLING OFF. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING MEANS THAT A PROLONGED PERIOD OF DANGEROUSLY HOT TEMPERATURES WILL OCCUR. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE LIKELY. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS...STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM...STAY OUT OF THE SUN... AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE...RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. &&