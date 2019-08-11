Today

Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.