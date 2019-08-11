GENEVA — It won’t be easy to fill the shoes of Kelly Kisner, but R.C. Weston is certainly up for the job.
After long stint with the William Smith Swimming and Diving program, head coach Kisner announced her retirement after 30 years as head of the program. William Smith athletic director Deb Steward announced the hiring of R.C. Weston to serve as the head swimming and diving coach.
“I am thrilled to have R.C. join our Heron team,” Steward said in an article on hwsathletics.com. “He is passionate about coaching and helping his athletes improve both in and out of the pool. His athletes’ accomplishments demonstrate R.C.’s ability to recruit, teach and train swimmers and divers to reach their goals and in turn the goals of the team.”
Weston has spent the previous five season as the head coach of swimming and diving at Alfred State. In his final year at the helm, Alfred State had its best finish at the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference championships in school history with both the women’s and men’s teams finishing in second place.
His ability to coach and recruit speak for themselves.
In the previous two seasons, Weston’s swimmers and divers won 18 individual AMCC titles. In his first three seasons, swimmers and divers under his tutelage broke more than 100 school records.
He also mentored six AMCC Divers of the Year.
Weston’s student-athletes also thrived in the classroom. While at Alfred State, Weston oversaw nine CSCAA Scholar All-America Team awards, which required a team GPA of above 3.0 for the semester.
Before Alfred State, Weston was an assistant coach at Binghamton University and coached men’s and women’s distance training and mid-distance.
It will also be a homecoming for Weston, who grew up less than 10 miles from campus.
A native of Phelps, Weston graduated from Nazareth College in 2010 and was a three-year member of the Golden Flyers swimming team. He holds four school records and won the USMS two-mile Open Water National Championship in 2009.
(0) comments
