Founded in 1997 by Californian Sue Ellen Cooper, the Red Hat Society, an informal social group of women aged 50 and up, became popular, and numerous chapters spring up across the nation.
Today, many of the groups have disbanded and no longer exist, including many chapters formed in communities around the Finger Lakes. However, one of these groups, the Vienna Violets of Phelps, is celebrating its 20th anniversary of consistent, active “disorganization.” This term is lovingly used as Red Hats have no rules, no former charters, no dues and “disorganize” events based on the whims of the members in charge of that month’s outing. The Red Hats’ mantra is to have “FUN.”
Officially chartering themselves in 2003, the Vienna Violets’ current roster numbers 19 members from Phelps, Clifton Springs, Newark, Palmyra and Lyons. Organized at a luncheon at the former Ramada Inn Geneva Lakefront in April 2003, the group later chose its name at the Phelps Hotel the following month and held its first official luncheon in the solarium of the Belhurst Castle in Geneva on July 16, 2003. It was featured in an article on the front page of the local section of the Finger Lakes Times on July 21, 2003.
As the roster of members has changed over the years, four original members remain — Marion Connelly, Barbara Gillespie, Pat Lyon Jones, and Jo Marek. At one point, the Vienna Violets had 30 members.
Some things have not changed over the years and remain steadfast. The Vienna Violets have enjoyed consistently for all 20 years having their founder and honorary leader Pat Lyon Jones of Junius as their Queen Mother. The group continues to wear their wardrobes of purple outfits and red hats, the signature outfit depicted in the 1961 poem “Warning” by Jenny Joseph of England. It was this poem, accompanied by a red hat that was given as a gift gag by Californian Cooper to a girlfriend who was turning 55 at the time that spear-”headed” the Red Hat Society movement across the country.
Over the years, the Vienna Violets have dined at countless Finger Lakes restaurants, eateries and cafes and have toured numerous museums, historical societies, tea rooms, wineries, bed and breakfast inns, libraries, art centers, chapels and theaters. Graciously appreciated by its members, a record of the dates of those outings has been lovingly kept by self-appointed group historian Barbara Gillespie.
As quoted by Queen Mother Jones in 2003, “It’s OK to have fun, but we’ve got to help people, too.” So since 2003, the Violets have visited residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities and have made numerous donations to local food pantries, animal shelters and charitable organizations.
As long as enthusiasm remains, the group will continue to “disorganize” events, enforce the rule that there are no rules and have fun. They may eat dessert first, or sometimes only eat dessert!
The Vienna Violets celebrated their 20th anniversary at Warfield’s Restaurant and Bakery in Clifton Springs on May 17, 2023 adorned in their red hats and purple ensembles, it was complete with an anniversary cake and a once-again reading of the poem “Warning.”