SENECA FALLS — Jimmy Brown has taken his lifetime passion for cooking and opened this town’s newest restaurant — although many of his patrons aren’t new to him.
Simply Jimmy’s Family Restaurant in Liberty Plaza, where breakfast is served all day and dinner hours were added this week, is luring patrons from the Star Diner in Waterloo, where Brown used to cook.
“I cooked at the Star for a few years,” said the gregarious man who has spent the past 30 years either behind a grill or in front of a stove. “I used to run the food out and greet the people like I owned the place. A few people thought I did.”
Fred Gamache and Ralphie Carbone, both of Seneca Falls, were eating lunch at Jimmy’s April 27. Carbone said he’s been there every day since it opened. Both know Brown from the Star.
“I love it,” Carbone said about the new venture between bites of his meal. “These people are beautiful and the service is friendly and nice.”
Brown thanked them and wanted to know how the food was.
“I just sat down,” Gamache said. “I’ll be eating soon.”
Brown decided a few months ago to branch out on his own and dug into the effort with his girlfriend, Holley Barrett.
Brown, 52, and Barrett, 30, met at the Star Diner when he was a cook and she was a patron. After they got together, they each worked two jobs, saved money, and spent the past six months renovating the space. Previously, it housed the Little Italy restaurant.
“We did everything: the walls, the floors, the ceilings,” Brown said, gesturing around the newly painted establishment, which has two dining areas. “It was bad. It was nothing but grease and filth in places (from being closed so long). We basically gutted it.”
Brown estimated he and Barrett, who has worked at hotels and restaurants, have invested about $150,000 in the business and signed a five-year lease on the space. It is not something they are going into casually, said Jen Kemp, who works for them as a waitress and also still works at Star.
“He’s had restaurants before. He knows how to do all this,” Kemp said about Brown. “He’s had lots of experience, and he knows what sells. He’s been doing this for so many years. He makes really great dishes, and then he adds his own twist.”
Brown said he’s cooked in a lot of different restaurants and owned other places, including Nonna’s Casa De Pasta in East Rochester with his now ex-wife, Sandra Agostinelli.
“We’re on good terms,” he said, noting that both his son, Tyler, and his daughter, Jamie, are working for him now; Jamie left a career in healthcare to come into the new family business.
Agostinelli even posted a help-wanted ad for Jimmy’s on her Facebook page April 23.
Simply Jimmy’s has done a steady, often bustling business since the doors opened about two weeks ago.
It was supposed to be a soft opening, Barrett said. It didn’t turn out that way.
What may have unexpectedly increased the traffic at Jimmy’s is that Penny’s Place, a restaurant in the same plaza, is now closed on Saturdays. Many of the customers who used to having breakfast or lunch at Penny’s that day have turned to Jimmy’s instead.
“We were slammed,” Brown said about that first Saturday, April 22, when they were somewhat unprepared. “We really didn’t know what to expect.”
They worked the bugs out quickly; after a few days, things were running more smoothly. The restaurant employs about 10 people, including family.
The menu is large, with what you would typically expect to find at a family restaurant. Portions are good-sized, and some say the chicken meals will become legendary, Brown joked after a customer told him he had the best chicken of his life there.
He even had a minister, at the request of his neighbor in the plaza, Tony Constantino of Tony’s Barbershop, come to bless the restaurant.
The Rev. George Tolone of Seneca Falls, who is 96, visited with his wife and gave Brown a plaque, which hangs on the wall.
Blessed or not, the food stands out, said Theresa Farnsworth of Seneca Falls, who had a late lunch there with a friend on Thursday.
“It was excellent,” she said. “We will be back.”