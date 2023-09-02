CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua will soon have a new public garden for everyone to enjoy. The public is invited to attend a groundbreaking ceremony, and learn more about the Reading Garden at Wood Library, at 10 a.m. Sept. 7.
The ceremonial groundbreaking will include remarks by Wood Library representatives as well as some of the people who have helped to fund the project. It will mark the start of the construction phase, which will be managed by Colliers Engineering and Design. The architect who created the award-winning design is Ted Liddell, formerly of Bergmann PC.
The 2,000-square-foot Reading Garden will be on the northeast corner of library property adjacent to the Mary Parmele Hamlin Community Room and William B. Rayburn Children’s Library. It will include a columned entrance that mimics the architecture of the library’s historic building, a pergola, a reading theater, a rain garden, a Native American garden, and shade and pollinator gardens.
“The Reading Garden is designed for outdoor educational programs,” says Wood Library Executive Director Jenny Goodemote. “The librarians plan to use the space for storytimes, tai chi classes, book discussions, gardening classes, and creative writing classes, among other activities.”
Added Goodemote: “We are excited to work with local partners like Ganondagan State Historic Site, the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association, and the Finger Lakes Beekeepers Association to co-host programs at the garden that will allow people to explore a variety of gardening approaches and sustainable practices.”
The concept of a Reading Garden supports the library’s mission and fulfills a strategic goal to establish new, sustainable, outdoor classrooms and gathering spaces that foster community connections beyond its walls.
“We are especially pleased to make the garden available to our neighbors who live at Thompson Apartments and Wilcox Lane next door,” Wood Library board President Leslie Mast said. “They will be able to use the garden to enjoy nature, participate in programs, and make new friends. We anticipate that the garden will also become a gathering spot for children and teachers from nearby childcare centers, the Canandaigua Primary and Elementary schools, and home-school groups.”
Visitors to the garden will be able to access the library’s free WiFi. Its pathways will be graded to accommodate strollers, walkers, and wheelchairs. And, the garden will be illuminated with dark-sky compliant lighting and monitored by security cameras.
The total project cost is $691,578 and construction will start this fall. Hundreds of individuals have donated to the project with gifts ranging from $10 to $50,000. The library anticipates the garden will be open to the public by this time next year.
Wood Library is a full-service community library serving everyone who resides in the Canandaigua City School District. Learn more at woodlibrary.org.