Open enrollment for 2023 begins Nov. 16 for new and returning people. No worries, there is more help available, as enhanced insurance assistance is available for 2023 coverage.
During the Covid-19 public health emergency, New York state has been extending Medicaid, Child Health Plus, and Essential Plan cases automatically for an additional 12 months of coverage. They may continue with these extensions, but that will not be confirmed until Nov. 15. Please check your emails from the state or contact your insurance enroller after that date to answer your questions and to provide additional information if needed.
“NY State of Health continues to be a critical resource throughout the Covid-19 public health emergency, providing over 6.7 million New Yorkers with comprehensive, affordable coverage,” NY State of Health Executive Director Danielle Holahan said.
You may now qualify with updates to state insurance programs.
Income levels have risen, so you may now qualify for a state-based program like the Essential Plan. Medicaid eligibility has increased as well. Check out the NY State of Health website at https://info.nystateofhealth.ny.gov/enrollment for more information.
Why should you enroll in a health plan through the NY State of Health?
There are many reasons to enroll in health insurance, and the NY State of Health makes it easy to shop for and enroll in comprehensive, low-cost coverage. There are many health plans to choose from. You can get help from a trained assistor at Finger Lakes Community Health. And, you may qualify for free coverage or for help paying for your coverage.
When can I enroll?
Enrollment depends on which program you are eligible for, which is based on age, income, and other factors. Enrollment is open all year if you are eligible for Medicaid, Child Health Plus, or the Essential Plan. Otherwise, you can enroll in a Qualified Health Plan during the annual open enrollment period that continues through Jan. 31, 2023. If you want your insurance coverage to begin on Jan. 1, you must have your information submitted by Dec. 15, 2022.
How will I know which program I am eligible for?
There are three easy ways to find out if you are eligible for health coverage:
• Apply online at nystateofhealth.ny.gov.
• Call the Customer Service Center at 1-855-355-5777.
• Rather meet in person? We have trained insurance assistors at FLCH, and some are bilingual, or a translator can be made available to meet the applicant’s needs.
Enrolling just got easier, but reach out for help if you need it.
FLCH has assisted New Yorkers with getting health insurance since the 1980s. The insurance assistors at FLCH will walk you through the health insurance enrollment process from start to finish.
Insurance enrollment can be complicated and frustrating, why not let the assistors break down those barriers and help you in the process? The best part is that there is no cost for this assistance — that’s right, it’s free. Our assistors follow our company motto of “Taking the time to care.”
To speak with an insurance assistor, call the FLCH administrative offices at 315-531-9102. Our staff will direct you to an assistor in your area and help you schedule an appointment to meet with them. Or, you can call 1-800-346-2211 and they will connect you with one of our assistors.