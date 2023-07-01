PENN YAN — Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital’s medical staff has added Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Amy S. Axtell, MSN, PMHNP-BC. She is practicing at the John D. Kelly Clinic in the Medical Arts Building 418 N. Main St.
The Kelly Clinic offers individual and family therapy and psychiatric care for children 5 and older, adolescents, and adults with mental health and behavioral issues in an outpatient setting.
Axtell graduated summa cum laude from Binghamton University’s Decker College of Nursing and Health Sciences, where she received her Master of Science in Nursing degree. She was a member of the Sigma Theta Tau Nursing Honor Society.
She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Chamberlain University in Addison, Ill., and her Associate of Applied Science in Nursing degree from Corning Community College.
Axtell most recently practiced at Family Services of Chemung County and St. Joseph’s Hospital, both in Elmira. She volunteers at Victory Highway Wesleyan Church, where she is a Medical Response Team member.
Axtell lives in Bath with husband and daughter.
To schedule an appointment with Axtell, call 315-531-2400.