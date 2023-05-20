CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health held its annual Shining Stars Awards Ceremony May 10, naming Christy Brewer of Geneva as its Associate of the Year and presenting 38 other health system associates with Shining Star Awards.
These awards are a Thompson tradition dating back more than 20 years. Recipients are nominated by other associates and are voted on by a secret committee of their peers from across the health system. The number selected is based on 2% of the total number of associates within Thompson. Often, honorees’ families and friends are waiting in the wings to be on hand as they receive their awards.
Brewer, the Associate of the Year, is a member of the Case Management/Social Work Department at Thompson’s M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center, a 178-bed skilled-nursing facility adjacent to F.F. Thompson Hospital.
This year’s Shining Stars:
• Janice Angelo of Naples, Environmental Services in the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center.
• Angela Bashford of Naples, ICU Nursing.
• Samantha Bell of Naples, Purchasing.
• Elizabeth Bingham of Middlesex, M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center Recreation Therapy.
• Dedevie (Dede) Booth of Honeoye, Obstetrics Nursing.
• Mark Boskow of Canandaigua, Cardiology.
• Gary Burgan of Newark, Nursing Floats in the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center.
• Elyse Catlin of Victor, 3 East Nursing in the hospital.
• Michele Chiaverini of Penn Yan, Senior Communities Resident Services.
• Nancy Church of Canandaigua, Corporate Communications.
• Mary Decker of Bloomfield, Nursing ICU.
• Bonnie Ellis of Canandaigua, Environmental Services at Ferris Hills at West Lake/Clark Meadows.
• Mary Ann Fenyn of Newark, Canandaigua Family Practice.
• Ashley Flicker of Farmington, Geneva OB/GYN.
• Margaret Fowler of Naples, Corporate Communications.
• Patricia Giampa of Palmyra, Financial Services.
• Andrew Hess of Fairport, Facility Services.
• Cameron Johnson, of Farmington, Victor Rehabilitation Services.
• Anne Johnston of Bloomfield, Corporate Communications.
• Tawny Kelledy of Canandaigua, M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center Recreation Therapy.
• Sharon Krieger of Rochester, Associate Services.
• Amber Lane of Manchester, M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center Skilled-Transitional Unit.
• Matthew Laurence of Fairport, Senior Communities Nutrition Services.
• Mindi Lewis of Lima, 3 East Nursing in the hospital.
• Stephanie McLoud of Prattsburgh, M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center Skilled-Transitional Unit.
• Justin Neidig of Prattsburgh, Emergency Nursing.
• Aimee Nesbitt of Branchport, Emergency Nursing.
• Lisa Pearsall of Canandaigua, M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center Skilled-Transitional Unit.
• Victoria Perrin of Farmington, Associate Services.
• Deanna Petersen of Farmington, Emergency Department Medical Staff.
• Shane Pierson of Lima, Facility Services.
• Michael Postilli of Rochester, Associate Services.
• Sarah Rehler of Honeoye Falls, Case Management/Social Work.
• David Segal of Rochester, Clinical Quality.
• Julie Snyder of Waterloo, Associate Health.
• Avery Temple of Farmington, 3 East Nursing in the hospital.
• Kathleen Trainor of Canandaigua, 3 West Nursing in the hospital.
• Donna Turner of Canandaigua, Environmental Services.