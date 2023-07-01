CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health is hosting a Career Exploration Day July 26 for students entering grades 10-12. It runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event is designed to give students an opportunity to learn about healthcare careers by shadowing in various hospital departments and listening to presentations from health professionals in the community.
The cost is $10 per student and includes lunch. Space is limited, so registration is accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
The registration deadline is July 12. To register, go to www.ThompsonHealth.com/HSCD.
For more information, call 585-396-6375 or email Nancy_Church@URMC.Rochester.edu.