An upcoming virtual seminar will look at caring for our seniors.
The program, “2023 Let’s Talk About Health: Caring for Seniors in Rural New York Online via Zoom,” will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. May 19. To register, go to https://web.cvent.com/event/30a22019-3ccb-473b-8fe8-463d6405f599/summary.
The event is planned and hosted jointly by the Finger Lakes Geriatric Education Center, The Alzheimer’s Association Rochester/Finger Lakes Chapter, Ithaca College Gerontology Institute, Lifespan of Greater Rochester, and the Western New York Rural Area Health Education Center. All organizations receive funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration, have specified a rural focus to the educational programs, and have provided input on the agenda, speakers, promotional materials and format.
At the conclusion of this activity, participants should be able to:
• Identify health insurance options for non-citizens in rural areas.
• Describe three types of social connection that impact health in later life.
• List three ways ageism impacts health of older adults in rural areas and ways to prevent it.
This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education. The University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, which is accredited by the ACCME, designates this live activity for a maximum of 5.75 AMA PRA Category 1 credit(s). Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity. Attendance for the full day is required, as no partial credit can be awarded.