GENEVA — Genevan Ray Ciancaglini’s work on the ramifications of concussions continued July 17-18 with the former professional boxer’s participation in the Boston University CTE Hope Study at the renowned Boston University CTE Research Center.
Ciancaglini has been battling Parkinson’s Syndrome and Dementia Pugilistica, now called CTE, for many years as a direct result of numerous untreated concussions suffered during his boxing career. He started The Second Impact organization to tell his story of the mistakes he made not properly addressing concussions and the lifelong consequences he suffered as a result. The organization’s goal is to raise awareness, offer support and encourage being honest about concussion symptoms.
He has been a contributor to similar studies at BU, most notably the five-year CTE Legacy Study just recently concluded. The Hope Study and Save Study Testing he is now involved in includes motor skills and cognitive evaluation, blood samples, spinal tap, contrast MRI and CT scans and DNA samples. Several former professional athletes of high impact sports are participating. Also, upon his death, Ciancaglini has gifted his brain and spinal cord to BU for further CTE research.
Ciancaglini has lectured for several years at colleges and high schools and to firemen and police on concussions, mental health and overall physical fitness.
Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is a brain disorder likely caused by repeated head injuries. It causes the death of nerve cells in the brain, known as degeneration. CTE gets worse over time. The only way to definitively diagnosis CTE is after death with an autopsy of the brain.
The development of CTE has been associated with second impact syndrome, in which a second head injury happens before previous head injury symptoms have fully resolved, hence the name of his organization, The Second Impact.
CTE was originally studied in boxers in the 1920s as “punch-drunk syndrome.” The term “punch-drunk” was replaced with “dementia pugilistica” in 1937 by J.A. Millsbaugh, as he felt the term was condescending to former boxers.
Symptoms of CTE, which occur in four stages, generally appear eight to 10 years after an individual experiences repetitive mild traumatic brain injuries.
First-stage symptoms are confusion, disorientation, dizziness, and headaches. Second-stage symptoms include memory loss, social instability, impulsive behavior, and poor judgment. Third and fourth stages include progressive dementia, movement disorders, hypomimia, speech impediments, sensory processing disorder, tremors, vertigo, deafness, depression and suicidality.
