GENEVA — Dr. Craig Collins, a board-certified general and colorectal surgeon, has been elected to be the chief of Geneva General Hospital’s medical staff through April 2025.
With this appointment, Dr. Collins also will sit on the Board of Directors for Finger Lakes Health.
Dr. Collins is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons. He is certified by the American Board of Surgery and The American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery.
He attended medical school at Sackler School of Medicine in Tel-Aviv, Israel, and completed his residency in general surgery and his fellowship in colon and rectal surgery at the University at Buffalo.
Dr. Collins joined Geneva General Surgical Associates in 2013.