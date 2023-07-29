GENEVA — Dr. Matthew Crane has joined the medical staff of Geneva General Hospital, specializing in the field of anesthesiology.
He attended medical school at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pa. He completed his residency and internship in anesthesiology at the University of Rochester’s Strong Memorial Hospital. He holds a Master of Science degree in Physician Assistant Studies from D’Youville College in Buffalo.
He is a member of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, New York State Society of Anesthesiologists, Society of Critical Care Medicine, International Anesthesia Research Society, and American Medical Association.
Crane lives in Farmington with his wife, Heidi; daughter, Adeline; and son, Killian.