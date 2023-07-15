CANANDAIGUA — The F.F. Thompson Foundation has awarded 16 Mary Clark Thompson grants, ranging from $375 to $2,500, to area non-profit organizations.
The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of UR Medicine Thompson Health. Each year, its grants committee reviews applications from non-profits offering programs to improve the health and wellness of the community within the Thompson service area. This year, the grants totaled approximately $20,000.
This year’s recipients:
• Bristol Volunteer Fire Department, for glucometers allowing medics to test the blood glucose levels of patients on scene so they’re able to provide this information to responding ambulances as well as treat any hypoglycemic patients with oral glucose.
• Canandaigua Fire Department, for standardized First Response/EMS equipment in all seven fleet vehicles currently in use.
• Cobblestone Arts Center in Farmington, to support opportunities for fitness and inclusion for persons with disabilities through instruction in dance, yoga, and exercise.
• Family Counseling Service of the Finger Lakes, Inc., for a self-sufficiency class for domestic violence victims residing in Ontario or Wayne counties who need assistance with financial logging and improving their credit.
• The Geneseo Groveland Emergency Food Pantry, to buy food for its emergency food pantry, which offers assistance to those in need in the Geneseo Central School District and surrounding areas.
• The Geneseo Parish Outreach Center, to expand its diabetes management program to support the management of other chronic conditions, such as heart disease and pulmonary disease. Eligible participants will be uninsured/underinsured. Grant support will ensure access to prescriptions, medical care, and dental services needed, along with education on managing conditions and, if appropriate, substance abuse/mental health counseling.
• Happiness House, to purchase three large raised garden bed kits so individuals served in the Day Habilitation program can experience sensory stimulation, relaxation, and physical activity while learning to grow healthy food.
• Honeoye Community Food Pantry, to purchase durable fencing with a gate, signage, a small shed, watering equipment, buckets, pails and miscellaneous tools for the community garden it has developed — along with several community partners — to improve nutrition, physical and mental health, and overall well-being.
• Mercy Flight Central, to help cover the cost of purchasing automated CPR devices for each aircraft.
• Ontario ARC, to support an eight-week pilot program of “Girls Empowerment” at Marcus Whitman Central School, focusing on the mental health of young women. The program will use a curriculum aligned with the American School Counseling Association.
• The Red Jacket Community Library, to purchase an automated external defibrillator and provide training for library staff and key volunteers.
• Sonnenberg Gardens Inc., to purchase seeds, plant materials, and fertilizer for its Kitchen Garden. All of the vegetables grown in the garden are donated to Gleaners Community Kitchen in Canandaigua.
• The Spot, to purchase food for children in crisis situations who are served in Canandaigua and Victor schools.
• Thrive to Survive, to support programs assisting with the emotional, financial, and physical impact that cancer places on individuals and families.
• The Zion Fellowship’s Free Smile Day, to purchase dental supplies, advertising, and tent/chair rentals for the event, during which dental professionals volunteer and provide free dental services.
• The Supply-A-Smile Program of Zion Fellowship, for the purchase of dentures or partials to replace missing or extracted teeth for Ontario County residents who are not insured or cannot otherwise afford them. The program works in partnership with area dental professionals to provide free dental care.
Local philanthropist Mary Clark Thompson founded F.F. Thompson Hospital in 1904, in memory of her husband, Frederick Ferris Thompson. Her spirit of community-minded philanthropy was the motivation behind the creation of the community health grants.
To review the guidelines for applications — they are due each spring — visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/Foundation.