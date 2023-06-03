GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences graduated its 14th class May 21 at the Smith Opera House. Fifty-six students were pinned and graduated.
College Dean Kathleen Mills, MS, RN, welcomed students and guests to the pinning ceremony and recognized the faculty for a job well done. Faculty member Debra Crane, MS, RN, PCCN, presented pins to the graduates, while Mills presented the special awards.
The Academic Achievement Award for highest academic achievement in the nursing program was presented to Melatid Haimanot.
The Class Choice Award is by class vote, given to the graduate nurse who has demonstrated principles of relationship-based care through creating healthy relationships. This year’s recipient was Chantel Garrett.
The William J. DiCicco Memorial Award is given to the graduate nurse who exhibits the attributes the award’s namesake demonstrated throughout his life: devotion to family, a strong work ethic, the value of education, and love of country. This year, the award was presented to Madisyn Nurse.
The Emily Carson Memorial Award is given in memory of the 2010 graduate who was an extraordinary nurse, a loving mother, daughter and sister, and an unwavering patient advocate. Falan Young was honored this year.
The Aubrey DeMillo Memorial Award, given in honor of the member of the Class of 2013, goes to a graduate who shares the same philosophy of nursing that Aubrey evidenced with every interaction she had with patients, peers and faculty: patience, compassion, a determination to learn, confidence, and passion. Melatid Haimanot and Kristen Fish were the recipients.
In honor and recognition of the late James J. Dooley, past long-tenured president and CEO of Finger Lakes Health who served as the first president of the Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing, the James J. Dooley Memorial Award was presented to Bethany Schiltz for serving as a role model and mentor to others and demonstrating a love for family, community and the healthcare profession.
The Barbara Alger Memorial Award was presented to Madisyn Nurse. Barb advocated for those she loved and cared for in her nursing career, loved psychiatric nursing, and was determined to get her RN. Barb received her RN later in her career.
Dr. Jose Acevedo, president and CEO of Finger Lakes Health and president of the Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing & Health Sciences, gave the President’s Address. Donn Taylor delivered the class address, while Dr. Acevedo and Mills presented the degrees to the graduates.
The Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences graduates for 2023 were (in alphabetical order):
Kateland Alfieri (Auburn).
Michele Anthony (Rochester).
Danielle Bailey (Walworth).
Som Bhandari (West Henrietta).
Madison Bird (Fulton).
Mary Bishop (Rochester).
Sheri Blair (Palmyra).
Andrenna Blue (Rochester).
Tara Borst (Waterloo).
Vallana Brazil (Rochester).
Meghan Camp (Waterloo).
Jessica Carrier (Walworth).
Shawna Cordon (Rochester).
Rachael Countryman (Rochester).
Angelica Davoli (Canandaigua).
Joshua Delgado (Phelps).
Arielle Dyck (Rochester)
Kristen Fish (Rochester).
Chantel Garrett (Rochester).
Mackenzie Garver (Shortsville).
Diamoniqua Grant (East Rochester).
Melatid Haimanot (Rochester).
Julia Koester (Millport).
Jenelle Lapiana (Perry).
Aneesah Lattimore (Geneva).
Abbigail Lowe (Auburn).
Shayona Lewis (Rochester).
Ashley Mack (Sodus).
Samantha Mayo (Williamson).
Megan McCann (Farmington).
Kerry McNamara (Rochester).
Bailey Minges (Ovid).
LeQuentin Moore (Geneva).
Sonya Morrison (Rochester).
Karen Munnings (Scottsville).
Madisyn Nurse (Phelps).
Rachel Preston (Clyde).
Sanota Quinones (Rochester).
Amanda Rigby (Port Byron).
Savannah Rose (Walworth).
Hannah Sallis (Pennellville).
Bethany Schiltz (East Aurora).
Kathryn Scutt (Palmyra).
Torrance Shipman (Morrisonville).
Audra Smith (Spencerport).
Donn Taylor (Rochester).
Renee Taylor (Rochester).
Ryland Turner (Canandaigua).
Sarah VanDeMortel (Geneva).
Hope Van Duyne (Sodus).
Madeline VanGorden (Macedon).
Rahni Vazquez (Rochester).
Kaitlin Weichenthal (Candor).
Kraig Woodard (Rochester).
Falan Young (Rochester).
Kelly Zonin (Geneva).