Finger Lakes Health Rehabilitation Services will conduct a free monthly Community Mobility Screening Program June 15 in the rehabilitation department at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, 418 N. Main St., Penn Yan, and at Garnsey Outpatient Rehabilitation Center at Geneva General Hospital, 196 North St., Geneva.
This program is open to all individuals older than 65.
The screening will measure participant’s scores on tests that predict their risk for falls, recognize strength deficits and balance issues as compared to peers. This free screening will provide a report card to for seniors on their mobility as compared to their peers. The tests are evidenced based and can provide information on their risk for falls, strength deficits and balance concerns.
The screening takes about 30 minutes to complete and is offered the third Thursday of the month.
Spots are limited. Call 315-787-4570 (Geneva) or 315-531-2577 (Penn Yan) to schedule a screening or register online at www.flhealth.org/events.