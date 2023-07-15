GENEVA — Three Finger Lakes Health employees have been recognized with the Distinguished Values Award for the first quarter of 2023.
The honorees are selected from three categories: Hospital, Long Term Care, and Physician Network. Staff members are selected for consistently demonstrating organizational values and exceeding their job requirements. The awards are granted in recognition of those employees who demonstrate professionalism and who serve as role models within Finger Lakes Health.
Selected honorees for the first quarter of 2023:
• Jessica Consolie, LPN, Lifecare Medical Associates, the Physician Network honoree.
• Morgan Friend, Staffing Coordinator, Huntington Living Center, the Long Term Care honoree.
• Bianca Quartaro, RN, Geneva General Hospital, the Hospital Honoree.
All Finger Lakes Health Employees of the Quarter are eligible for the Employee of the Year honor. That award is announced in May each year at Finger Lakes Health’s annual Employee Recognition event, which is held in conjunction with National Hospital and Nursing Home Weeks.