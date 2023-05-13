GENEVA — Three Finger Lakes Health employees were recognized with the Distinguished Values Award for the fourth quarter of 2022.
The Distinguished Values Award program selects employees every quarter for the honor. The honorees are selected from three categories: Hospital, Long Term Care, and Physician Network. Staff members are selected for demonstrating organizational values and exceeding their job requirements consistently.
The awards are granted in recognition of those employees who demonstrate professionalism and who serve as role models within Finger Lakes Health.
Honored for the fourth quarter of 2022:
• Marisol Molina, LPN, Geneva Primary Care — the Physician Network honoree.
• Ana Roddenbery, Housekeeping, Living Center at Geneva, South — the Long Term Care honoree.
• Shawn Owen, Nursing Assistant/Unit Clerk, Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital — the Hospital Honoree.
All Finger Lakes Health Employees of the Quarter are eligible for the Employee of the Year honor. That award is announced in May each year at Finger Lakes Health’s annual Employee Recognition event, held in conjunction with National Hospital and Nursing Home Weeks.