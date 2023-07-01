GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health Rehabilitation Services will conduct free screenings from 6-7 p.m. July 18 at McDonough Park, prior to the start of the Geneva Red Wings game that night.
Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to participate in free screenings related to balance, grip strength, flexibility and more.
“The Geneva Red Wings have a longstanding history in the community as does Geneva General Hospital and all of Finger Lakes Health. This event allows us to connect the two and highlight our town’s baseball team and health services,” said Maureen Loyal, DPT, director of Rehabilitation Services at Finger Lakes Health. “Prevention is the key to good health, so assessing balance, strength and other health measures on your way into a game is a great way to give information on staying well.”
Physical, occupational or speech services are available in Geneva, Penn Yan and Waterloo. To learn more, visit www.flhealth.org/services/rehab-senior-services/rehabilitation-services. Or, call Geneva at 315-787-4570, Penn Yan at 315-531-2577, or Waterloo at 315-787-4944.