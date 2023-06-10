GENEVA — In celebration of June being “National Men’s Health Month,” Finger Lakes Health will host a free event, JUST4MEN, from 6-8 p.m. June 20 at Smokin Pete’s, 5286 Route 14.
JUST4MEN is an educational opportunity for men to meet Finger Lakes Health physicians in a comfortable and casual environment.
Physicians planning to attend:
• Dr. Robert Anderson (Primary Care)
• Dr. Jeffrey Christenson (Primary Care-Osteopathic)
• Dr. Craig Collins (Colorectal and General Surgery)
• Dr. Angel Diaz (Gastroenterology)
• Dr. Jason Feinberg (Primary Care)
• Dr. Joseph Hinterberger (Primary Care)
• Dr. James Mark (Orthopaedic Surgery)
• Dr. Sixto Medina (Primary Care)
• Dr. Andrew Reese (Primary Care)
• Dr. Jonathan Rodriguez (Cardiology)
• Dr. Philipp Wirth (Primary Care)
The event will include food from Smokin Pete’s, cornhole, prizes, a cash bar, and more.