GENEVA — In celebration of June being “National Men’s Health Month,” Finger Lakes Health will host a free event, JUST4MEN, from 6-8 p.m. June 20 at Smokin Pete’s, 5286 Route 14.

JUST4MEN is an educational opportunity for men to meet Finger Lakes Health physicians in a comfortable and casual environment.

Physicians planning to attend:

• Dr. Robert Anderson (Primary Care)

• Dr. Jeffrey Christenson (Primary Care-Osteopathic)

• Dr. Craig Collins (Colorectal and General Surgery)

• Dr. Angel Diaz (Gastroenterology)

• Dr. Jason Feinberg (Primary Care)

• Dr. Joseph Hinterberger (Primary Care)

• Dr. James Mark (Orthopaedic Surgery)

• Dr. Sixto Medina (Primary Care)

• Dr. Andrew Reese (Primary Care)

• Dr. Jonathan Rodriguez (Cardiology)

• Dr. Philipp Wirth (Primary Care)

The event will include food from Smokin Pete’s, cornhole, prizes, a cash bar, and more.

Tags