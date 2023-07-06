GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health will join the health system led by the University of Rochester Medical Center Aug. 1, officials of both institutions announced today at a news conference and celebratory visit with employees.

The affiliation will maintain and expand access to high-quality health services close to home in the communities of eastern Ontario, Seneca, Yates, and Wayne counties served by Finger Lakes Health. It follows a recently signed agreement to collaborate with New York State Attorney General Letitia James to ensure the affiliation meets the healthcare needs of Finger Lakes residents.

