CANANDAIGUA — The Thompson Health Guild awarded scholarships to five 2023 college-bound seniors at its annual dinner June 1.
Each $2,000 scholarship went to a recipient majoring in a health-related field who must successfully complete their first college semester with the intent to continue in healthcare.
The recipients:
• Thomas Barden II of Penn Yan Academy, Russell and Deborah L. Kimble Memorial Scholarship. He will be attending SUNY Geneseo to obtain a bachelor’s degree in Molecular Biology with a focus to attend medical school.
• Katherine Cline of Marcus Whitman High School, Gerry North Memorial Scholarship. Cline will pursue a bachelor’s degree at the University of Rochester and also plans to attend medical school.
• Madeline Johnston of Bloomfield High School, Gail D. O’Brien Memorial Scholarship. She will attend Rochester Institute of Technology, pursuing a five-year bachelor’s/master’s degree in the Physician Assistant program with plans to possibly attend medical school in the future.
• Louise Liu of Midlakes High School, Theresa Trembly Memorial Scholarship. In the fall she will attend RIT to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Diagnostic Medical Sonography in order to become a radiologic technician.
• Ava Pickering of Red Jacket High School, Phyllis Ehmann Memorial Scholarship. She has been accepted to study Biomedical Engineering at Montana State University in Bozeman with a goal to later pursue a dual M.D./PhD degree in Dermatology.
The Thompson Health Guild is the auxiliary of UR Medicine Thompson Health, fundraising for the nonprofit organization in order to support capital campaigns; purchase medical equipment; and offer programs for hospital patients, nursing home residents, staff members and community members. Presenting the scholarships is one of the Guild’s annual traditions.
Also during its annual meeting, which was held at Thompson’s independent living community of Ferris Hills at West Lake, the Guild presented the health system with $40,000 for its Healthcare Education Fund. This fund helps financially support entry-level Thompson staff members who are obtaining degrees or certifications to advance their careers.
For more information about the Guild, which welcomes new members, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/Guild.