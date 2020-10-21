GENEVA — After months of speculation about the future, officials at Finger Lakes Health announced an agreement has been reached with the University of Rochester Medical Center to provide clinical operations support for Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan.
"Families in the Finger Lakes region can expect to see more high quality services at Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, leaders of Finger Lakes Health said today in announcing an agreement with the University of Rochester Medical Center to provide clinical operations support for both hospitals," FL Health said in a news release Wednesday morning.
A management services agreement between the two institutions has been approved by the New York State Department of Health. It builds on a longstanding collaborative relationship through which many URMC physicians already provide care to Finger Lakes Health patients in Geneva and Penn Yan.
Under the agreement, URMC will work with the leadership of Finger Lakes Health to develop a broader array of clinical care and preventive health services, while providing guidance and technical support to help strengthen their hospital operations and financial performance.