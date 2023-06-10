GENEVA — Ardelle Bigos, Chief Nursing Officer at Finger Lakes Health, presented at the Chief Nursing Officer Congress’s Spring 2023 Conference May 23 in Orlando, Fla.
Bigos, MSN, RN, CMSRN, NE-BC, led a presentation entitled “Leading through Cultural Collaborations & Shared Governance.” It outlined innovations in care models and staff engagement.
Bigos led discussion on professional partnerships and strategies for recruitment and retention. She shared information from integration of international nurses in the rural New York state workforce and highlighted the staff’s efforts and successes with Finger Lakes Health’s Shared Governance Council. The shared governance model, which is led by front-line staff, fosters decision-making power, autonomy in nursing practice, and instills pride. Committees of the council address issues of nursing practice, care delivery, education, quality, reward and recognition, and work-life balance.